This All-American, Upstate NY Sundae Will Make Your Mouth Pop with Pride
You can celebrate your love for America all month long with this exclusive ice cream treat.
The hot months of summer have officially hit, making us find anyway we can to cool down. When the air-conditioner and pool don't do the trick, you're always guaranteed sweet salvation with ice cream.
Seeing it's also the month of July, one ice cream shop has conjured a delicious treat... with a huge emphasis on American pride.
Fireworks Sundae
If you LOVE the Red, White & Blue... then you will go crazy for this new dessert at Kookie's Q creamery. Every month the team comes up with a new "Sundae of the Month", typically inspired by whatever holiday is within that stretch. This time, they focused heavily on the 4th of July.
The bright colors are what standout first. But wait until you see what's in it...
- Strawberry + Blueberry Cheesecake Ice Cream
- Pop Rocks
- Red, White & Blue Sprinkles
- Whip Cream + Cherry
I couldn't imagine a better ice cream combination for this sundae. Then adding the Pop Rocks on top, it'll feel like a firework show in your mouth.
Grab a Fireworks Sundae for yourself at any Kookie's Q location, only for the month of July. From Chicken & Waffles to Fireworks, we can't wait to see what they will come up with next.