This All-American, Upstate NY Sundae Will Make Your Mouth Pop with Pride

You can celebrate your love for America all month long with this exclusive ice cream treat.

The hot months of summer have officially hit, making us find anyway we can to cool down. When the air-conditioner and pool don't do the trick, you're always guaranteed sweet salvation with ice cream.

Seeing it's also the month of July, one ice cream shop has conjured a delicious treat... with a huge emphasis on American pride.

Credit - Kookie's Q Credit - Kookie's Q loading...

Fireworks Sundae

If you LOVE the Red, White & Blue... then you will go crazy for this new dessert at Kookie's Q creamery. Every month the team comes up with a new "Sundae of the Month", typically inspired by whatever holiday is within that stretch. This time, they focused heavily on the 4th of July.

The bright colors are what standout first. But wait until you see what's in it...

Strawberry + Blueberry Cheesecake Ice Cream

Pop Rocks

Red, White & Blue Sprinkles

Whip Cream + Cherry

I couldn't imagine a better ice cream combination for this sundae. Then adding the Pop Rocks on top, it'll feel like a firework show in your mouth.

Credit - Kookie's Q Credit - Kookie's Q loading...

Grab a Fireworks Sundae for yourself at any Kookie's Q location, only for the month of July. From Chicken & Waffles to Fireworks, we can't wait to see what they will come up with next.

12 Great Ice Cream Stands in Upstate New York to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth What better way to celebrate this popular dessert and taste treat than by stopping by these fantastic dozen ice cream stands! Enjoy!

READ MORE: 12 of the Most Epic, Awesome Ice Cream Cones in New York State Upstate New York's roadside ice cream stands are cranking up for the hot summer months. Here are a dozen of the best ice cream cones you can find in the region. Also....there is a place on this list that claims to make "the largest ice cream cone in New York." Check it out!

9 New York Ice Cream Shops With Massive Cones It'd Take Two to Eat Here are 9 shops in New York that serve cones and sundaes so big you may have to call in help.

Amazing! Top Ice Cream Parlors in Upstate New York That Are More than 50 Years old!! The call of the roadside summer ice cream stands throughout Upstate New York is strong and delicious! Some of these mom-and-pop stands have been around for generations. Here is a gallery of 11 ice cream stands that have stood the test of time. They are each 50, 60, and even more than 70 years old. Now that is staying power!