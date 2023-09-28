Over 3 Million Cars at Risk of Spontaneous Fires While Driving or Parked
If you own a Kia or a Hyundai, you may want to park it outside and away from any buildings. It could burst into flames while driving or parked.
More than 3 million vehicles are being recalled for possible engine fires.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the problem is with the Hydraulic Electronic Control Units that could experience an electrical short and cause an engine compartment fire.
Kia Recall
Over 1.7 million Kia models are possibly affected by the recall.
KIA/BORREGO/2010-2019
KIA/CADENZA/2014-2016
KIA/FORTE/2010-2013
KIA/FORTE KOUP/2010-2013
KIA/K900/2015-2018
KIA/OPTIMA/2011-2015
KIA/OPTIMA HYBRID/2011-2013
KIA/RIO/2012-2017
KIA/RONDO/2010-2011
KIA/SORENTO/2011-2014
KIA/SOUL/2011-2013
KIA/SPORTAGE/2010-2013
Hyundai Recall
Nearly 1.7 million Hyundai models could also be affected by the recall.
HYUNDAI/ACCENT/2012-2015
HYUNDAI/AZERA/2012-2015
HYUNDAI/ELANTRA/2011-2015
HYUNDAI/ELANTRA COUPE/2013-2015
HYUNDAI/EQUUS/2014-2015
HYUNDAI/GENESIS COUPE/2011-2015
HYUNDAI/SANTA FE/2013-2015
HYUNDAI/SANTA FE SPORT/2013
HYUNDAI/SONATA HYBRID/2011-2015
HYUNDAI/TUCSON/2010-2013
HYUNDAI/TUCSON FUEL CELL/2015
HYUNDAI/VELOSTER/2012-2015
HYUNDAI/VERACRUZ/2010-2012
Park Outside
If you own a Kia or Hyundai under the recall, you're advised to park your vehicle outside and away from structures until it can be repaired. Dealers will replace the HECU fuse, free of charge.
Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed out on November 14, 2023.
Kia owners may contact customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Hyundai owners can call 1-855-371-9460.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-423 or go to Nhtsa.gov.