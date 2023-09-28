Over 3 Million Cars at Risk of Spontaneous Fires While Driving or Parked

If you own a Kia or a Hyundai, you may want to park it outside and away from any buildings. It could burst into flames while driving or parked.

More than 3 million vehicles are being recalled for possible engine fires.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the problem is with the Hydraulic Electronic Control Units that could experience an electrical short and cause an engine compartment fire.

Over 1.7 million Kia models are possibly affected by the recall.

KIA/BORREGO/2010-2019

KIA/CADENZA/2014-2016

KIA/FORTE/2010-2013

KIA/FORTE KOUP/2010-2013

KIA/K900/2015-2018

KIA/OPTIMA/2011-2015

KIA/OPTIMA HYBRID/2011-2013

KIA/RIO/2012-2017

KIA/RONDO/2010-2011

KIA/SORENTO/2011-2014

KIA/SOUL/2011-2013

KIA/SPORTAGE/2010-2013

Nearly 1.7 million Hyundai models could also be affected by the recall.

HYUNDAI/ACCENT/2012-2015

HYUNDAI/AZERA/2012-2015

HYUNDAI/ELANTRA/2011-2015

HYUNDAI/ELANTRA COUPE/2013-2015

HYUNDAI/EQUUS/2014-2015

HYUNDAI/GENESIS COUPE/2011-2015

HYUNDAI/SANTA FE/2013-2015

HYUNDAI/SANTA FE SPORT/2013

HYUNDAI/SONATA HYBRID/2011-2015

HYUNDAI/TUCSON/2010-2013

HYUNDAI/TUCSON FUEL CELL/2015

HYUNDAI/VELOSTER/2012-2015

HYUNDAI/VERACRUZ/2010-2012

Park Outside

If you own a Kia or Hyundai under the recall, you're advised to park your vehicle outside and away from structures until it can be repaired. Dealers will replace the HECU fuse, free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed out on November 14, 2023.

Kia owners may contact customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Hyundai owners can call 1-855-371-9460.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-423 or go to Nhtsa.gov.

