One Big Star Coming to Syracuse for One Big Show at Lakeview
One "Big Star" is joining the growing list of concerts coming to Central New York.
The country lineup at Lakeview in Syracuse has some pretty big names. Dierks Bentley, Hank Williams Jr., Jordan Davis, Jason Aldean, and Lainey Wilson have already been announced for shows during the "Summertime."
Who's next? It's the biggest name yet.
The Good Stuff
Grab your "Old Blue Chair" for Kenny Chesney's "Sun Goes Down" tour, coming to Syracuse's Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater. Or Lakeview as most of us call it. Megan Moroney will open the show.
Who: Kenny Chesney with Megan Moroney
When: Thursday, May 30 at 7:30 PM
Where: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 8 at 10 AM.
Get a Little Sideways
Get ready to get a little sideways. Dierks Bentley is bringing his 'Gravel and Gold' tour to the Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater this summer.
Who: Dierks Bentley with Chase Rice & Randy Rogers Band
When: Friday, August 16 at 7 PM
Where: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Grab Your Rowdy Friends
Grab all your rowdy friends. Hank Williams Jr will be at Lakeview in Syracuse next summer, joining the growing list of stars performing at the Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater to get you into a "Country State of Mind."
Who: Hank Williams Jr with Whiskey Myers
When: Saturday, August 24 at 7 PM
Where: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Jason Aldean Throwing Lakeview Party
Jason Aldean is throwing a Lakeview party in Syracuse. He's bringing his 'Highway Desperado' tour to the newly named Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater. Hailey Whitters, Chase Matthew, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver will be along for the ride.
Who: Jason Aldean
When: Thursday, July 11 at 7 PM
Where: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Lainey Wilson at Lakeview
Grab your 'Watermelon Moonshine' and learn all the 'Things a Man Outta Know' when Lainey Wilson comes to Lakeview.
One of the biggest stars in country music is returning to Syracuse, where she broke an attendance record at the New York State Fair this past summer with over 53,000 fans. That's more than any concert at the Dome too.
Who: Lainey Wilson with Ian Munsick and Zach Top
When: Friday, June 21 at 7 PM
Where: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Jordan Davis at Lakeview
'Take It From Me'... you'll want to see Jordan Davis when he comes to Syracuse, the first Lakeview concert announced for 2024.
The 2024 Damn Good Time Tour will stop at Lakeview and Mitchell Tenpenny and Ashley Cooke will be along for the ride.
Who: Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Ashley Cooke
When: Thursday, July 18 at 7 PM
Where: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater
Lakeview Concert Tickets
Tickets for all shows are available at Tickemaster.com.
Who would you like to see at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater this summer? Let us know in our station app.
