Thanks to Mother Nature, the Ice Castles won't be back in Upstate New York this winter.

The famous Ice Castles have been a huge hit in Lake George for the past two winters when they finally opened, but the mild temperatures cut the seasons short. Last year it was only open for less than two months.

Unfortunately, the weather for the past two years for all of the company's Ice Castles locations did not cooperate. Ice Castles in Lake George was unable to open until February.

Read More: 10 Cool Winter Carnivals in Central & Upstate New York

Credit - Ice Castles via Facebook Credit - Ice Castles via Facebook loading...

Ice Castles Turn Into Winter Wonderland

This winter there won't be any Ice Castles. Instead, the Charles R. Wood Park in Lake George will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland, an attraction that won't rely as much on cold temperatures and specific conditions.

The plan for this upcoming winter season for Charles R. Wood Park in Lake George is an ice rink with light installations, ice sculptures, and igloos.

Since the Winter Wonderland won't be as dependent on Mother Nature, it could open as early as November or December this year.

Read More: New Interactive Winter Attraction Coming to Upstate NY

Yelizaveta Tomashevska/Think Stock Yelizaveta Tomashevska/Think Stock loading...

Ice Castles Across Country

The famous Ice Castles are also in Utah, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and New Hampshire. No word on whether or not they'll open in any of the other 4 cities for the upcoming winter season.

19 Things You Need to Experience During a New York Winter Before You Die There are plenty of things to do to enjoy a New York winter. Here's a list of experiences you need to try before you die.

Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Ice Palace Over the Years Take a look back at the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Ice Palace over the last few years.