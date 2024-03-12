Hold My Beer! One New York Town Has Best Brew Festival in America

Cheers! One New York town holds one of the best beer festivals in the country every year. And it's all to celebrate women.

The Brave Brews Festival in Auburn, New York highlights women in the craft beer industry. The annual event was inspired by the Pink Boots Society's Collaboration Brew Day, a ritual that kicks off Women's History Month at Prison City Brewing.

History tells us that it takes a brave woman to thrive in a Finger Lakes winter. As the epicenter of the women's rights movement, this fiercely beautiful region celebrates women both past and present.

Coolest Event in Town

The coolest event in town combines samples of top brews crafted by women in the New York beer industry with a Fire & Ice Festival. Thousands of pounds of ice are carved into sculptures, drink luges, an ice bar, and courtyard games.

There's even live music, food trucks, and a fireworks display.

Brave Brews in March

The Brave Brews Festival is held in March and sells out every year. That's why it's among the 10 Best Beer Festivals in the country.

You just missed the event for 2024. It was held from March 1 through March 3. Details on the Brave Brews Festival for 2025 have yet to be announced.

