Here Comes the Snow After Record Breaking Temperatures in Central New York

Hope you enjoyed the small stretch of record-warm temperatures we in had Central New York. We're about to be reminded what season it really is. Snow is on the way. How much depends on where you live.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Watches across parts of New York for "measurable snow," which looks to be staying south.

A strong storm system will bring accumulating snowfall to the region Monday night and Tuesday.

Credit - Noaa.gov Credit - Noaa.gov loading...

How Much Snow?

Heavy snow is expected along the New York/Pennsylvania border in the Twin Tiers and in the western Catskills. Snowfall rates could be as high as 3 inches per hour or more at times Monday Night into Tuesday morning.

A shift in the storm is taking the potential for any measurable snow out of the forecast for almost all of Central New York. Great news for those hoping for an early spring. However, any small change in the storm track could result in large changes to the snowfall forecast.

A 30-50 mile change in storm track being the difference between a couple inches of snow or 6+ inches.

Credit - Noaa.gov Credit - Noaa.gov loading...

CNY Long Range Forecast

There may be no 'measurable snow' in Central New York to kick off the week but it looks like more is coming. How much? We'll just have to wait and see. You might want to keep that shovel handy, just in case.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 29.

Tuesday: A chance of snow, mainly before noon, then a slight chance of snow showers after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Tuesday Night: A chance of snow showers, mainly after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 22.

Wednesday: A chance of snow showers before 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Thursday: Snow showers likely after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Thursday Night: Snow showers likely, mainly before 1 am. Cloudy, with a low of around 27. Breezy. C

Friday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 22.

Saturday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Saturday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Sunday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

22 Things You'll Never Understand Until You Survive a CNY Winter Here's 22 things you'll never understand until you've survived a Central New York winter. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

First Measurable Snow Hits Central New York The new year begins with the first measurable snow of the season in Central New York. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams