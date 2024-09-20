Wicked Halloween Display at Former Central New York Jail Up for Season
It's never too early to start celebrating the Halloween season.
It may only be September but the ghosts, goblins, and spirits have already emerged at one Central New York home that once housed prisoners.
Whitesboro Haunted House
Every Halloween, there's a house in Whitesboro that is all decked out for the season. It's the home of Michele Baker who's lived at 2 Park Avenue for 24 years.
"I have always had a love and obsession with decorating for Halloween," said Baker. "Doing so has such special meaning because this house has so much history."
In the 1800's the home was actually a jailhouse and three people were said to be hung there. One was Mary Runkle, the first woman hanged in Oneida County.
READ MORE: One of Best Halloween Displays in New York You Have to See to Believe
Former Jail
The jail was built in 1802 and held prisoners until it closed in 1851. Some may still be there today.
"The house is believed to be haunted. Ghost Hunters from The Atlantic Paranormal Society (TAPS) have been here on three separate occasions. They have experienced and documented the strange sounds and happenings that many of the residents have experienced over the years."
READ MORE: Spend Halloween at NY Hotel So Haunted You Need to Sign Waiver
Rather than fearing the unknown, Baker embraces it, with a Halloween collection that didn't happen overnight. She's been adding to the display for the past 18 years. Blood, sweat, and many tears go into creating the display every year.
True Spirit of Halloween
All that hard work Baker puts into bringing out the true spirits of Halloween on Park Avenue in Whitesboro every year is worth it.
"Seeing the kid's faces light up in amazement truly makes it all worthwhile."
READ MORE: Trail of 7000 Carved Pumpkins in New York Has New Surprises for 20th Year
Spookier at Night
If you think it looks spooky during the day, you should see it at night.
READ MORE: Travel Down One of CNYs Most Haunted, Curvy Roads, If You Dare
Harrowing Halloween House in Whitesboro
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Shiver Me Timbers! Two 50 Foot Pirate Ship Capsized on New York Lawn
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Elaborate Halloween Display You HAVE to See in New York
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams