It's never too early to start celebrating the Halloween season.

It may only be September but the ghosts, goblins, and spirits have already emerged at one Central New York home that once housed prisoners.

Whitesboro Haunted House

Every Halloween, there's a house in Whitesboro that is all decked out for the season. It's the home of Michele Baker who's lived at 2 Park Avenue for 24 years.

"I have always had a love and obsession with decorating for Halloween," said Baker. "Doing so has such special meaning because this house has so much history."

In the 1800's the home was actually a jailhouse and three people were said to be hung there. One was Mary Runkle, the first woman hanged in Oneida County.

Former Jail

The jail was built in 1802 and held prisoners until it closed in 1851. Some may still be there today.

"The house is believed to be haunted. Ghost Hunters from The Atlantic Paranormal Society (TAPS) have been here on three separate occasions. They have experienced and documented the strange sounds and happenings that many of the residents have experienced over the years."

Rather than fearing the unknown, Baker embraces it, with a Halloween collection that didn't happen overnight. She's been adding to the display for the past 18 years. Blood, sweat, and many tears go into creating the display every year.

True Spirit of Halloween

All that hard work Baker puts into bringing out the true spirits of Halloween on Park Avenue in Whitesboro every year is worth it.

"Seeing the kid's faces light up in amazement truly makes it all worthwhile."

Spookier at Night

If you think it looks spooky during the day, you should see it at night.

