The famous Ice Palace is starting to take shape in Upstate New York. It really does take a village to get it done.

Volunteers get together every January, braving the snow and cold to put together the centerpiece of the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival. Business owners, teachers, construction workers, elected officials, parents, and friends, make up the International Palace Workers (IPW Local-101), who cut ice and carry buckets of water and snow to pack between the blocks.

Take a look at the progress being made for this year's Ice Palace that you can see during the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival from February 3-12.

Saranac Lake Winter Carnival History

The Winter Carnival has taken place in Saranac Lake since 1897. It wasn't always an annual event though. There were years in the 20s, 30s, and early 40s when it wasn't held. The carnival was resurrected in the winter of 1947-48 and has been held every year since. The Ice Palace disappeared for 35 years before making a comeback too. It stopped being built in 1920 but returned by 1955.

Watch how it's done every year.

10 Day Carnival

Grab your toga for the 'Roman around Carnival' this year. There's plenty to see and do from February 3-12 in Saranac Lake.

The 10-day carnival features parades, fireworks, performances, arctic golf, curling, an icicle contest, and the fry pan toss, a yearly favorite.

Carnival Details

Get all the details including daily schedules, parking information, and everything else you need to know about the 2023 Winter Carnival at Saranaclakewintercarnival.com or on Facebook.

