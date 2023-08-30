A fugitive wanted for several months has been found living off the grid on New York state land.

New York Forest Rangers have been on the hunt for the last five months for a fugitive from Gloversville, New York. With the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, they found the 35-year-old living in the woods on State land with minimal outside contact.

Rangers Hamm and Thompson spotted the subject camping near Chubb Lake. The Rangers contacted the Marshals who tracked the suspect for the next day.

Read More: Rangers Catch Over 60 Illegally Camping in NY

Fugitive Arrested

The suspect who was wanted on a parole violation and suspicion of making bomb threats, was arrested in Schenectady.

Credit - NYS DEC Credit - NYS DEC loading...

10 Tickets for Camping Illegally

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers were called to Tupper Lake in Franklin County for two illegal camps on state land - one at Underwood Bridge and another at Big Tupper Lake.

Credit - NYS DEC Credit - NYS DEC loading...

Rangers Evict Illegal Camper

It took three Rangers to evict the camper who had set up a makeshift tent using a couple of large tarps and a stick to hold it up in the middle. The primitive structure was big enough for a few folding chairs and some clothes.

Read More: Dumb Upstate NY Fisherman Reels in Thousands in Fines

Credit - NYS DEC Credit - NYS DEC loading...

Primitive Camping Permitted

Primitive camping is allowed in New York State. Campsites must be at least 150 feet from the nearest road, trail, or body of water. However, campers spending more than three nights or in groups of more than ten people do need a permit.

From the looks of things, this camp has been set up for longer than three days.

Read More: How 2 Adirondack Chairs Led to Tickets for 3 Hikers in Catskills

Credit - NYS DEC Credit - NYS DEC loading...

10 Tickets

The camper was given 10 tickets including camping for four or more nights without a permit, storing personal property on State land, cutting down trees, leaving rubbish, and leaving a fire unattended.

Each ticket carries a maximum fine of $250. That could add up to a pretty hefty camping price tag.

9 Spots to Enjoy Camping & Waterfalls in New York State Parks Hike by waterfalls during the day and sleep under the stars at night at these 13 New York State Parks.

New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted 59 different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on July 31st 2023, as we publish this article.

10 Best Lakes in New York To Reel in the Big One