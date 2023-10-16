Snow it Begins! First Flakes of Winter Season Fall in Upstate New York

Snow it begins! The first flakes of the winter season have arrived in Upstate New York.

The Adirondacks may be in peak fall foliage but higher up, Old Man Winter is making a visit already.

Snow appeared on the summit of Whiteface Mountain just as it closed for the summer/fall season. Don't worry, it'll be back open for winter the day after Thanksgiving.

Credit - Whiteface/Facebook Credit - Whiteface/Facebook loading...

First Snow in 2022

The snow is a little late this year. In 2022, the first snowflakes of the season appeared on September 23. And there was a lot more of it.

2023 Snow

Credit - Lake Placid Legacy Sites/Facebook Credit - Lake Placid Legacy Sites/Facebook loading...

2022 Snow

Credit - ASRC Whiteface Mountain Field Station via Facebook Credit - ASRC Whiteface Mountain Field Station via Facebook loading...

Earliest Snow in New York

How early has snow started falling in Central and Upstate New York?

Winter doesn't officially begin until December 21. However, sometimes there is snow soon enough to make a Halloween costume big enough to fit over winter coats.

Lowville received 4 inches as early as October 1 back in 1944.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration created an interactive map to see when the first flakes of the season fell all across the country.

Earliest New York Snow

October 1, 1944: 4 inches of snow in Lowville

October 1, 1946: .6 inches of snow at Syracuse Hancock Airport

November 1, 1951: 1 inch of snow in Delta

October 14, 1958: 1.5 inches of snow in Forestport

September 27, 1980: .3 inches of snow in Old Forge

October 11, 1987: 4 inches of snow at Oneida County Airport

Octber 22, 1988: 1.1 inches of snow in Frankfort

Hardy Central New Yorkers don't mind a little snow early or even late in the season.

22 Things You'll Never Understand Until You Survive a CNY Winter Here's 22 things you'll never understand until you've survived a Central New York winter. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams