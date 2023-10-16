Snow it Begins! First Flakes of Winter Season Fall in Upstate New York
Snow it begins! The first flakes of the winter season have arrived in Upstate New York.
The Adirondacks may be in peak fall foliage but higher up, Old Man Winter is making a visit already.
Snow appeared on the summit of Whiteface Mountain just as it closed for the summer/fall season. Don't worry, it'll be back open for winter the day after Thanksgiving.
First Snow in 2022
The snow is a little late this year. In 2022, the first snowflakes of the season appeared on September 23. And there was a lot more of it.
2023 Snow
2022 Snow
Earliest Snow in New York
How early has snow started falling in Central and Upstate New York?
Winter doesn't officially begin until December 21. However, sometimes there is snow soon enough to make a Halloween costume big enough to fit over winter coats.
Lowville received 4 inches as early as October 1 back in 1944.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration created an interactive map to see when the first flakes of the season fell all across the country.
Earliest New York Snow
October 1, 1944: 4 inches of snow in Lowville
October 1, 1946: .6 inches of snow at Syracuse Hancock Airport
November 1, 1951: 1 inch of snow in Delta
October 14, 1958: 1.5 inches of snow in Forestport
September 27, 1980: .3 inches of snow in Old Forge
October 11, 1987: 4 inches of snow at Oneida County Airport
Octber 22, 1988: 1.1 inches of snow in Frankfort
Hardy Central New Yorkers don't mind a little snow early or even late in the season.
