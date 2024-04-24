First Shake Shack in Central New York Could be Coming

The first Shake Shack in Central New York may be coming soon.

One of the fastest-growing food chains started as a hot dog cart in New York City's Madison Square Park 23 years ago. Today, over 400 locations worldwide serve more than just hot dogs.

Chicken burgers, fries, and frozen custards are available. But their most famous options are the ShackBurger and shakes.

The original location in the Big Apple is so popular the wait can be more than an hour, especially on weekends when the weather is nice.

Shake Shack in CNY

New York State is home to the most Shake Shack locations with more than 40 restaurants. But there are none in Central New York. The closest is in Albany and the Finger Lakes.

That may soon change. Plans are in the works to open one in Dewitt.

A developer is looking to turn the old Friendly’s restaurant that has been closed at the corner of Erie Boulevard East and Bridge Street since 2019 into a new Shake Shack.

The site plan application has been submitted to the DeWitt planning board.

Savor the Flavor! Sonic Coming to CNY

Shake Shack isn't the only new fast food restaurant moving into Central New York.

A new Sonic Drive In is expected to move into the Dippin Donuts location on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford.

The property went on the market in June of 2023 for $1.2 million. A sale is currently pending on the site.

