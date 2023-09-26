Unleash Your Rage Smashing Pumpkins at this Upstate New York Farm

A fall-themed, pumpkin smashing rage room? There's one close to home in Upstate New York!

Admit it... you've always wanted to go to a rage room. Whether it be with your friends or by yourself, the thought of taking out your anger on a computer or T.V. has certainly crossed your mind. Heck, I probably think about a rage room more than I think about the Roman Empire.

Just in time for fall, there's one place you can let your "pumpkin spicy" tempers fly.

Fall on the Farm & Pumpkin Smash

Sugar Hill Farm is proud to announce their fall-themed, family friendly event and believe us when we say it's a "smash hit".

Get lost in the excitement of their corn maze, explore the corn sensory bin, test your skills at pumpkin bowling, and strike a pose at their charming photo spots throughout the property. Unleash your inner athlete playing gravity wagon basketball, enjoy a scenic tractor-drawn hayride, and take part in the fun of U-Pick.

And of course, don’t miss the thrilling highlight of the event – the pumpkin smash!

Gourds of Fun!

Pumpkin Smash is Sugar Hill Farm's unique agricultural take on a rage room.

Once you've picked the perfect pumpkin, you have two choices to make. You can either take the pumpkin home to enjoy, OR head to head to their designated destruction zone. There you can let off steam, absolutely destroying your pumpkin with a bat, pipe, or any tool of your choice.

As a safety measure, an apron and goggles will be provided to protect your from the pumpkin guts. So, whether you'd prefer a traditional pumpkin picking experience or a new pumpkin smashing experience, they have you covered.

Even More Fun to Enjoy

Believe it or not, they do have more to enjoy than just pumpkins.

During the month of October, they will also have a vast lineup of food trucks attending the event as well. This is Sugar Hill's way of keeping your stomach full, all while supporting local restaurants in Central New York.

Needless to say, this needs to be on your bucket list this fall. There's lots of places to pick pumpkins from this year, but only at Sugar Hill Farm can you also release your inner rage at the same time.

