Mysterious Exploding Plastic Bottle Warning From CNY First Responders

Central New York first responders are warning of exploding plastic bottles that may appear in your yard.

A potentially deadly combination of Drano, tin foil, and a little water is being put in plastic drink bottles. The bottles are then left on lawns, in mailboxes, gardens, or driveways, just waiting for you to pick them up to put them in the trash. But you'll never make it.

If the bottle is picked up and shaken, even just a little, it will build up enough gas in about 30 seconds or less, to explode with enough force to remove some of your extremities. The liquid that comes out is also boiling and can cause severe burns.

Viral Warning

The Oneida County Volunteer Fire-Police Association shared the warning on social media and it quickly went viral.

Please note... This is a first responder page for fire police. This was shared on our private page as a safety measure to make fire police aware of things they may be driving up to. It's always recommended that if you see something say something. A call into your 911 center or first responder line would be best and safest.

There have been no reports of exploding plastic bottles being found in Central New York but if you see any lying in your yard, gutter, mailbox, or garden, first responders say "Don't pick it up." Leave it where it lies and call 911. Even if it turns out to be nothing, it's better to be safe than sorry.

