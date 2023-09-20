End of an Era: CNY Business Bids Farewell After 13 Remarkable Years

The end of the year will mark the end of a Central New York restaurant that's been feeding the community for more than a decade.

The Winner's Circle Pizzeria in Vernon will serve its last pie on December 31, 2023. The owners, Wayne and Diane Cross have made the difficult decision that it is time to retire.

We cannot express enough how thankful we are for the support you have shown us throughout our 13 year journey. Your loyalty and patronage has been the driving source behind our success, and we are deeply thankful for each and every one of you.

Credit - Winner's Circle Pizzeria/Facebook Credit - Winner's Circle Pizzeria/Facebook loading...

Happy Retirement

"Happy Retirement Mom & Dad," Cross's daughter Heather Deraway wrote on the Facebook announcement, as she shared her favorite memories working at the pizzeria.

Gonna miss writing the jokes inside the boxes although they were always cheesy.

Gonna miss getting to try the trending pizzas for the first time: Thanksgiving Pizza, Jalapeño Popper Pizza, Baked Potato Pizza.

Gonna miss the pranks we would play on each other- you cut the pizza wrong & making up tickets for deliveries out of our range

Gonna miss our small family business but I love the time we spent together over the years.

Credit - Winner's Circle Pizzeria/Facebook Credit - Winner's Circle Pizzeria/Facebook loading...

Customers Say Goodbye

Winner's Circle Pizzeria customers are sad to see the business go but happy for the Cross family and their upcoming retirement.

WCP saved our sanity during our reno last year....delivery to Agusta!?!?!!...thanks for all the great meals - Paula Perra

Wish you all the best, thank you for all that you have done for the community - Johnny J Capraro

I’ll need at least two buckets of your everything wing sauce - Adam Haire

So sad. We will miss your great food! Here’s to a long and healthy retirement - Deanna Thorna

Best wishes on your retirement! Your pizza and wings are the bomb!! We even bring them home to NC - Bonnie Smith

Anyone with loyalty points and/or gift cards is encouraged to use them within the next couple of months, before the doors close for good.

Who Got The Title Of Best Pizza For New York? According to a recent Lovefood article , they went on the hunt for the best pizza places in America.

According to this article , the experts decided that the best pizza in all of New York State was Rubirosa, located in New York City:

This New York institution was opened by Aj Pappalardo, the son of the founder of iconic Joe & Pat's in Staten Island. It's home to the trademarked Tie Dye pizza, with pesto swirled on top of the tomato, mozzarella and vodka base. There are nine pizzas on the main menu, or you can build your own. Customers love the traditional vintage interior of the small restaurant, plus there is seating available outside on the patio."

Here's some photos from the restaurant: