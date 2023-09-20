End of an Era: CNY Business Bids Farewell After 13 Remarkable Years
The end of the year will mark the end of a Central New York restaurant that's been feeding the community for more than a decade.
The Winner's Circle Pizzeria in Vernon will serve its last pie on December 31, 2023. The owners, Wayne and Diane Cross have made the difficult decision that it is time to retire.
We cannot express enough how thankful we are for the support you have shown us throughout our 13 year journey. Your loyalty and patronage has been the driving source behind our success, and we are deeply thankful for each and every one of you.
Happy Retirement
"Happy Retirement Mom & Dad," Cross's daughter Heather Deraway wrote on the Facebook announcement, as she shared her favorite memories working at the pizzeria.
Gonna miss writing the jokes inside the boxes although they were always cheesy.
Gonna miss getting to try the trending pizzas for the first time: Thanksgiving Pizza, Jalapeño Popper Pizza, Baked Potato Pizza.
Gonna miss the pranks we would play on each other- you cut the pizza wrong & making up tickets for deliveries out of our range
Gonna miss our small family business but I love the time we spent together over the years.
Customers Say Goodbye
Winner's Circle Pizzeria customers are sad to see the business go but happy for the Cross family and their upcoming retirement.
WCP saved our sanity during our reno last year....delivery to Agusta!?!?!!...thanks for all the great meals - Paula Perra
Wish you all the best, thank you for all that you have done for the community - Johnny J Capraro
I’ll need at least two buckets of your everything wing sauce - Adam Haire
So sad. We will miss your great food! Here’s to a long and healthy retirement - Deanna Thorna
Best wishes on your retirement! Your pizza and wings are the bomb!! We even bring them home to NC - Bonnie Smith
Anyone with loyalty points and/or gift cards is encouraged to use them within the next couple of months, before the doors close for good.
