Another Big Retail Blow Hits Destiny USA

If you’ve been to Destiny USA lately, you might have noticed something: fewer stores, more empty spaces, and a vibe that just isn’t what it used to be. And it's about to lose another one.

The iconic brand Eddie Bauer has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which means all of its 180 stores across the country will close. That includes 11 in New York, and yes, Destiny USA. Suddenly, your go-to spot for jackets, flannels, and hiking gear won't be around much longer.

Destiny USA’s Growing List of Closures

Destiny USA has been on a rough streak for a while now. The mall has been slowly losing the brands that once drew crowds.

Francesca’s, Finish Line, TGI Fridays, World of Beer, At Home, and Margaritaville are just some of the big names that have packed up and moved out.

Eddie Bauer’s struggles now add another familiar name to that list.

Eddie Bauer in New York

Destiny USA isn't the only New York location affected. 10 others stores across the state will soon go dark too.

Cheektowaga

Colonie

Deer Park

Johnson City

Lake George

Niagara Falls

Riverhead

Saratoga Springs

Syracuse

Victor

Waterloo

What This Means for Shoppers

These closures are a reminder that retail is changing fast.

But the good news is, if you’ve got your eye on a new winter jacket or some Eddie Bauer gear, you'll be able to pick it up at a discount. But you'd better make it fast. Once the inventory is gone, the store will be too.