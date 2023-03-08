Dumb Upstate New York Hunters Get Instant Karma After Doing This

Sometimes it takes a reality check to realize just how badly you messed up.

It was a busy night for Ranger Steven Jackson thanks to a group of dumb hunters. He got a call in Rensselaer County about a group of people illegally target shooting in the Pittstown State Forest. Curious as to what was going on, Jackson headed in that direction.

Photo by Sebastian Pociecha on Unsplash Photo by Sebastian Pociecha on Unsplash loading...

When he got there, he found the hunters with targets set up in the trees. Since they were damaging the forest, Jackson issued tickets to each of the hunters. Then he was on his way.

Or so he thought...

Instant Karma

Just 10 minutes after the group of hunters left the Pittstown State Forest, they lost control of their truck on the slick ice and snow. Their truck slid off the road and into a steep drainage.

Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation loading...

After struggling to get the truck out for THREE HOURS, the hunters called Ranger Jackson back in for help. Just like that, he was heading back to Pittstown.

The Ranger called in a tow truck, but ended up also being unsuccessful once it got there. Because of the road conditions and where the truck fell off the road, the tow truck couldn't pull the hunter's out.

Ranger Jackson stayed with the group until they were able to get someone to safely take them home. By 10:00pm, the hunters were gone and Jackson was finally leaving the state forest for the 2nd time.

Rob Sullivan/Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley Rob Sullivan/Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

The good news, no one was hurt in the accident and the truck was removed later in the week.

Sometimes a ticket is enough to make a person learn their lesson. But after a night like this one, I don't any of those hunters will step foot in the Pittstown State Forest ever again.

25 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State Here are the top 25 most dangerous counties in New York, outside of the city, with the highest violent crime rates.

25 Most Irish Cities In New York State When you think of New York State, do you think of a place that has a lot of people of Irish descent? Here's 25 of the most Irish cities and towns in all of New York state.

Here's a list thanks to Zip Atlas where you can find the most Irish cities in the state:

Check Out the NYS DEC's 2022 Outdoor Photo Contest Winners The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and State Parks & Historic Sites have announced the winners of their 2022 Outdoor Photo Contest. After receiving 6,032 submissions, they've narrowed it down to 7.

The grand prize is a $1,000 REI gift card, one 4-person tent, a 2023 Empire Pass, and a $250 NY Camping gift card. Each of the six category winners get a $250 REI gift card, a 2023 Empire Pass, and a $100 NY camping gift card.

A Look Inside the National Women's Hall of Fame The National Women's Hall of Fame is located in Upstate New York's Seneca Falls and celebrates the outstanding accomplishments of American women.