A life was saved thanks to quick thinking and teamwork — though in this case, the “life” belonged to a dog named Archie.

The Remsen Fire Department was called to assist when Archie wandered onto a frozen pond and refused to come back to shore.

The ice was thick enough to support the dog’s weight, but far too thin for his worried owner to safely walk out and bring him back. Despite the owner’s best efforts, Archie wouldn’t come to shore, leaving the team with a delicate situation.

Call in Reinforcements

After a few attempts to coax Archie back, the Remsen crew decided it was time to call in reinforcements.

The ice rescue teams from Barneveld and Holland Patent Fire Departments were dispatched, along with assistance from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Once on scene, rescue personnel suited up and carefully made their way onto the ice, ready to bring Archie home safely.

It took a few tense minutes, but the team’s patience and expertise paid off. Archie was coaxed into an inflatable ice rescue boat and safely brought to shore, where he was joyfully reunited with his grateful owner, unharmed and none the worse for his icy adventure.

By early afternoon, all personnel and equipment were back in service, ready for whatever the day might bring next.

Dogs on Ice

First responders are no strangers to these types of calls. Several dogs need to be rescued from icy waters every winter.

Thankfully these every day heroes have the knowledge and tools to rescue humans and animals no matter where they are.