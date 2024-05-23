Derek Jeter must really want to sell his waterfront castle in New York.

Maybe the fourth time will be the charm. The Orange County mansion is back on the market for less than half of what the former Major League Baseball star was originally asking.

The former New York Yankee first put the mansion up for sale in 2018 for $14,750,000. It was pulled off the market "for the winter months and then COVID-19 hit," Wright Bros Real Estate agent Diane Mitchell told Insider.

Gem on the Lake

The 'Gem on the Lake' has been on and off the market over the past several years, each time with a price drop.

The Tiedemann Castle sits on Greenwood Lake in Orange County, New York. It was built in the early 1900s and sold to John Tiedemann in 1952 for $15,000 according to Genealogy.com.

Tiedemann and his wife adopted Jeter's grandfather William "Sonny" Connors in the 1950s, who sold the home to Jeter in 2003 for $425,000.

Look at Those Views

The 12,500 square foot gated castle that sits on a little over 4 acres, with 700 feet of shoreline, features 6 bedrooms, 12 baths, turrets, an elevator and a widow’s walk.

There's also a guest house, pool house, boat house, gardens, a lagoon and infinity edge swimming pool with massive rock waterfall. And wait until you see the kitchen. It's hard to say what's more impressive, the kitchen or the views.

Lot of Home for a Lot Less

Jeter is said to have been renovating and adding to the castle for the past 15 years and now you can own it for a lot less than the original $14,750,00 price tag.

Take a step inside the historic waterfront mansion that could be yours for only $6.3 million.

