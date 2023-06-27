Popular Central New York Beach Closed Until Further Notice
Stay out of the water. One Central New York beach is closed until further notice.
You'll have to find someplace else to cool off for the time being in Rome. Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) has closed the beach at Delta Lake State Park.
The closure is necessary to protect public health and safety.
The beach could be back open by Wednesday, June 29.
Know It
Most algae are harmless. However, some species can produce toxins harmful to people and animals. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) says blooms of toxic algal are referred to as harmful algal blooms (HABs).
Depending on the weather and the characteristics of the lake, HABs may be short-lived (appearing and disappearing in hours) or long-lived (persisting for several weeks or more).
Animal Exposure
It's not just people that need to avoid the algae. It can be toxic to animals too. HABs cells can stick to animal fur and become concentrated when the animal cleans itself. The DEC recommends watching your dog for any of the following systems if they've been swimming in toxic water.
- Stumbling, seizures, convulsions, paralysis
- Excessive salivation or drooling
- Disorientation, inactivity, or depression
- Elevated heart rate, and difficulty breathing
If you think your dog has been affected, rinse them in clean water and call your vet.
"HABs may release a fast-acting nerve toxin that can be dangerous for pets, particularly dogs that swim within blooms."
HABs Map
You can get up-to-date beach information from the DEC HABs map. You're also advised to call for the latest update before heading out.