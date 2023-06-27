Popular Central New York Beach Closed Until Further Notice

Stay out of the water. One Central New York beach is closed until further notice.

You'll have to find someplace else to cool off for the time being in Rome. Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) has closed the beach at Delta Lake State Park.

The closure is necessary to protect public health and safety.

The beach could be back open by Wednesday, June 29.

Know It

Most algae are harmless. However, some species can produce toxins harmful to people and animals. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) says blooms of toxic algal are referred to as harmful algal blooms (HABs).

Depending on the weather and the characteristics of the lake, HABs may be short-lived (appearing and disappearing in hours) or long-lived (persisting for several weeks or more).

Credit - NYS DEC Credit - NYS DEC loading...

Animal Exposure

It's not just people that need to avoid the algae. It can be toxic to animals too. HABs cells can stick to animal fur and become concentrated when the animal cleans itself. The DEC recommends watching your dog for any of the following systems if they've been swimming in toxic water.

Stumbling, seizures, convulsions, paralysis

Excessive salivation or drooling

Disorientation, inactivity, or depression

Elevated heart rate, and difficulty breathing

If you think your dog has been affected, rinse them in clean water and call your vet.

"HABs may release a fast-acting nerve toxin that can be dangerous for pets, particularly dogs that swim within blooms."

Credit - Marina Helena via Unsplash Credit - Marina Helena via Unsplash loading...

HABs Map

You can get up-to-date beach information from the DEC HABs map. You're also advised to call for the latest update before heading out.

9 Spots to Enjoy Camping & Waterfalls in New York State Parks Hike by waterfalls during the day and sleep under the stars at night at these 13 New York State Parks.

21 Adventures You Need to Add to Your Summer Bucket List