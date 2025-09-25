Where's the lake in Delta Lake?

New York State is facing serious dry conditions. Drought warnings are in effect for 12 counties in the Adirondack and Southern Tier regions, while a drought watch has been expanded to six counties in the Susquehanna region.

Some rain is in the forecast, but the National Weather Service expects little relief. Precipitation over the last 90 days has been well below normal, resulting in streams, lakes, and groundwater levels dropping in many areas, including Delta Lake.

Reservoir Built in 1908

Lake Delta is a reservoir in Oneida County, created by a dam on the Mohawk River. The dam is on the south side of the reservoir. It was built in 1908 as a means to ensure a sufficient water supply for the Erie Canal.

Today, it's used to control flooding in the Mohawk basin. The reservoir contains 2.7 million cubic feet of water, according to Wikipedia.

"I saw it in 2023, and I think this is worse," said Kelly Anderson, who shared pictures of the lake, or lack thereof.

Drought Watch Counties

The counties under the drought warning in New York State are:

Allegany

Cattaraugus

Chemung

Clinton

Essex

Franklin

Hamilton

Northern Herkimer

Lewis

Steuben

St. Lawrence

Warren.

The counties added to the drought watch are Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Otsego, Madison, and Tioga.

Conserve Water

Across the state—except New York City and Westchester—residents are being encouraged to conserve water whenever possible, including those who rely on private wells.

There are no mandatory restrictions, but warnings signal impending severe drought conditions and urge voluntary conservation.

This isn't the first time the lake has disappeared. Take a peek at what the reservoir looked like in 2020.