NYS DEC Searching for Man Who Allegedly Stole $1500 Worth of Assets

Do you know this man? The NYS DEC needs your help identifying him.

It's really unfortunate that there are still people out there who feel the need to take what isn't theirs. And with technology nowadays, they can resell your stuff before you even realize it's gone.

This time the DEC is trying to use social media to their advantage.

Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation loading...

Have You Seen Him?

The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation is asking for your help in identifying the man above.

The unnamed man is currently a suspect in an ongoing investigation involving the DEC. Recently around $1,500 worth of metal and tools were stolen from a DEC Flood Control building in Johnson City, Broome County. Unfortunately, investigators still aren't sure as to who's responsible.

The DEC Environmental Conservation Police Bureau of Environmental Crimes Investigation is interested in speaking with the unidentified man.

Police units responds to the scene of an emergency. MattGush loading...

If you have any information on the incident, or know who the subject is, please call the ECOs at (315) 426-7431. You can also reach them via email at R7.Dispatch@dec.ny.gov.

Other Unsolved Cases

NYS ECOs are still investigating the cause of this mysterious burnt camper in Cattaraugus County.

Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation loading...

Not only did this camper in Bucktooth State Forest catch on fire, but it was completely burnt down to a crisp. All that was left was a metal frame and a whole bunch of unanswered questions.

Whose camper is it? Why did it happen? Was it a meth lab?

The NYS Forest Rangers haven't released any additional information as to whether the fire was intentional or accidental. What we do know is that the DEC's Bureau of Environmental Crimes Investigations and Cattaraugus Sheriff's Office are working together on the case. It's been labeled as an "arson investigation".

9 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- September 2023 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 9/01/2023:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

