Coldest Job in New York? Watch Forest Rangers Train for Ice Rescues

Some peoples biggest fear when it comes to winter is falling through ice on a lake. Whether it's a realistic fear or not, there are always crews ready to come to the recue if it does happen.

It might make you wonder, how do you even train for something dangerous like that? The answer is simple... by doing it yourself.

Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation loading...

A group of NYS Forest Rangers just recently finished an ice water training session on Indian Lake in Hamilton County. Their scenario primarily focused on how to respond and manage an incident when a person falls through the ice.

The rangers spent several hours out on the lake, going through all the steps to respond accordingly. They practiced throwing bags, reaching with poles, and using other rescue techniques to get someone out of the ice.

What is easy? No. Was it pleasant? Also no... But it is training that needs to be done in order to ensure the safety of so many other New Yorkers during the cold winter months.

I'm shivering just looking at these rangers bobbing in the ice-cold water, all for a demonstration. A big thank you goes out to these men and women for going above and beyond in their field.

