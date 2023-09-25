First-Ever $80 Million Japanese Sake Brewery Opens in Upstate New York

This ground-breaking brewery is ready to make history... and they chose this New York town to do it.

We can all get behind a brand-new brewery right? There's nothing like tasting a new beer for the first time, comparing it in the back of your mind to your wide selection of other locally brewed favorites.

But this brewery isn't like any other you've ever seen in New York.

Credit - Dutchess County Government

First-Ever Premium Sake Brewery in New York

Dassai, a premium sake maker in both Japan and the U.S., is proud to announce the grand opening of their "state-of-the-art" brewery and tasting room in Hyde Park. The $80-million, 55,000 square foot property in Dutchess County is the company's latest expansion into the global sake market.

The brewery is getting so much attention because this is where they are launching their new U.S. brand, "Dassai Blue". Governor Kathy Hochul announced Empire State Development has offered Dassai up to $588,236 in performance-based tax credits through the Excelsior Jobs Program.

New York’s craft beverage manufacturers are engines for job creation, tourism, and regional economic growth... Dassai’s expansion into the Mid-Hudson Region builds on New York’s national and international leadership in agribusiness and will be a welcome addition to this industry.

Not only this, but the company is also collaborating with the Culinary Institute of America (CIA), to help boost the education and knowledge of sake in the United States. They've already developed curriculum, certification programs and public classes.

Credit - Nicole Noakes for County Legislator via Facebook

Who is Dassai?

Brewing only a Junmai Daijinjo sake, Dassai is often considered the highest level of premium sake. With how difficult the process is, these types of breweries are rare in Japan. Which makes Dassai, and their new "Dassai Blue", a first of its kind in the U.S.

Located at 5 St. Andrew Road in Hyde Park, Dassai Blue consists of two buildings... the brewery and a rice polishing facility. Their spectacular interior welcomes visitors to look into their various production rooms, all with a mix of modern and traditional design.

Google Maps

Dassai Chariman Hiroshi Sakurai is extremely grateful for the support they've received from New York State already.

The expansion of production to the United States is a significant step towards realizing the desire I had when I started Dassai 30 years ago, which was to have Dassai enjoyed all over the world.

Pay them a visit today and support a new business, with all intensions to make their community stronger in the Hudson Valley.

