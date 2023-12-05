Have You ‘Scene’ Counterfeit Money in Central New York

Look closely. There's something not quite right about some $10 bills circulating in Central New York.

Sherrill Police were called after two kids asked someone for change for a $10 bill. Fortunately, the person took a close look before handing over any change and realized the money was counterfeit.

Have you 'scene' the phony money? Police shade a picture of the counterfeit bill that says "For Motion Picture Purposes."

Looks & Feels Different

The phony bills are not only labeled “For Motion Picture Purposes," they don't feel like legal tender either.

This isn't the first time the money has made its way into Central New York. The Gloversville Police Department received numerous complaints of phony money being found on North Main Street earlier this year.

It wasn't just 10 bucks. It was $100 bills.

Fake Funds in Utica

Several area businesses shared a warning about phony cash circulating in Utica a few years ago. Those motion picture bills were only $20.

Local downtown businesses beware we just had a younger girl come into the cafe and tried to pay with a fake counterfeit bill.

Prop Money

Where is all this movie money coming from? You can buy it online at PropMoney.com.

Aged prop money bills that look like real money, in fact, they are the closest that you can find to the real thing!"

How to Report Counterfeit Money

If you find counterfeit money or have information about any counterfeiting activity, the U.S. Treasury encourages you to report it to the U.S. Secret Service, or your local police.

How to Spot Fake Money, Jewelry & Handbags