Have Breakfast with Santa! All While Supporting One CNY Fire Department

No better way to get into the Christmas spirit than bringing the kids to have breakfast with the big man himself.

Bring your appetite and holiday wishes to the Clarks Mills Fire Department for Breakfast with Santa! The crew is hosting a delicious pancake breakfast on Saturday, December 17th, with all proceeds benefitting the fire department.

Saturday's meal will include all of your breakfast favorites. Fill your plate with eggs, sausage, bacon, home fries, sausage gravy and biscuits, and of course pancakes. Wash it all down with your choice of orange juice, coffee or milk.

Come for a great meal and supporting local firefighters, but most important of all... SANTA CLAUS!

Prices will be $12 for Adults, $10 for seniors and $8.00 for Kids 12 and under. Good news for the little ones, children 5 and under get to eat for FREE.

The event runs from 8am to 11am at the Clark Mills Fire House. If you can't stay, take out will be available during those hours as well.

After a morning with Santa, why not continue the Christmas fun with a trip to Tupper Lake to see their lights display.

Of course there is so much to see at Turning Stone for the holidays too! But how about these glowing teepees you'll see on the way?

If none of those were enough, check out this full list of other fun holiday light displays to visit across Upstate New York.

