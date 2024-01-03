Central New York Family Desperate to Find Girl Who Didn’t Make it Home From School

Have you seen this girl? A Central New York family is desperate to find her.

Abby Kairewich is missing. The Chittenango girl didn't come home from school on Tuesday, January 2 and now Madison County Sheriff's Department officers and New York State Troopers are looking for her.

Abby's mother Hayley said two separate people of interest may have kidnapped or harbored her.

Please pray they find her safe and we can press charges against them. This is exhausting and our kid needs some serious help.

Everyone is being asked to keep an eye out in the Chittenango/Oneida area.

Missing New York Children

Thousands of children go missing every year. Nearly 50 have disappeared this year alone.

9-year-old Charlotte Sena went missing from a State Park last September. Luckily she was found a few days later thanks to fingerprints on a ransom note.

Craig Ross Jr. is being held without bail on kidnapping charges.

If you think you have seen a missing child, you can contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). If your child goes missing, contact your local authorities and provide your child’s name, date of birth, height, weight, and descriptions of any other unique identifiers such as eyeglasses and braces. Tell them when you noticed your child was missing and what clothing he or she was wearing.

You can search for missing children at Missingkids.org. Let's help bring them all home.