Chevy Chase Spotted in Utica, New York Filming Christmas Movie

Hey kids, look! A Hollywood actor in Central New York.

Chevy Chase was in Utica for the hap-hap-happiest Christmas, as filming on The Christmas Letter, written by Ilion native Michael Cunningham continues.

In the film, Chase and his daughter Caley play the general manager and maître d' of a restaurant. That restaurant backdrop happened to be the historic Fort Schuyler Club in Utica.

Both arrived to film their parts in the movie when it was a bit nipply out, I mean nippy out. Temperatures were in the single digits, with wind chills well below zero. A drastic difference from what they're used to in Hollywood.

Credit - The Christmas Letter/Facebook Credit - The Christmas Letter/Facebook loading...

Randy Quaid & Brian Doyle-Murray

Randy Quaid and Brian Doyle-Murray also star in the film that pays homages to the 80s and 90s Christmas movies.

Every year, unemployed copywriter Joe Michaels reads his wealthy friend's annual over-the-top Christmas letter, and feels like a loser. But this year's going to be different.

Brian spent some time in a residential home in Utica a few weeks ago to film his part in the movie.

Read More: Doyle's Ties to Central New York Go Back to 1983

Brian Doyle-Murray filming in Utica Credit- The Christmas Movie/Facebook loading...

Local Face

Kristin Copeland from WKTV will make an appearance in the film too. She's playing a role that comes naturally - a news reporter.

You can keep up to date and see all the behind-the-scenes action on The Christmas Letter's social media page.

Rub Elbows With the Stars at 8 Celebrity Owned Businesses in New York A number of celebrities call Upstate New York home. A small few not only own homes but businesses too. You may even run into them when you stop by for a sweet treat, overnight stay or soft skin. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams