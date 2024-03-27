Central New Yorker is Instant Millionaire After Hitting Mega Millions
We have a winner! Someone in Central New York is a millionaire after hitting the Mega Millions.
The winning Mega Millions numbers for the Tuesday, March 26 drawing are:
7-11-22-29-39 +4
One winning ticket worth $1.3 BILLION was sold in New Jersey for the first Mega Millions winner of 2024. It's the fifth-largest jackpot in history. It'll now reset to $20 million for the next drawing on Friday, March 29.
Central New York Winner
12 winning million-dollar tickets were also sold, 2 in New York. One in Nassau County and one a little closer to home in Onondaga County.
The lucky player in Central New York bought the winning ticket at the Speedway on Brewerton Road in Cicero.
Powerball
There have been 36 straight drawings without someone hitting the Powerball jackpot. The last big winner was on January 1, 2024.
The estimated jackpot for the Wednesday, March 27 drawing is $865 million, with a lump sum cash payout of $416.1 million.
The odds of hitting it are 1 in 292.2 million. But hey, you never know right? Someone will win the jackpot. It just happened in New Jersey. Why not you?
Top 10 Powerball Jackpots
$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA
$1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 - CA
$1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN
$1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA
$865 Million (est.) – March 27, 2024
$842.4 Million – January 1, 2024 – MI
$768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI
$758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA
$754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA
$731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD
