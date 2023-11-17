Central New York Police Officer Making Big Impact in Small Community
One Central New York police officer is going above and beyond to make his community a safer and better place every day.
Meet Anthony Calanda
Anthony “Tony” Calandra, is a member of the Community Impact Unit with the Rome Police Department. Tony has only been with the department a few years but he's already making a big impact in his small community.
Tony goes above and beyond to ensure the community he serves feels safe. He's a part of every event. From Coffee with a Cop to Shopping with a Cop at Christmas, Tony is there.
Helping Homeless & Children
Tony has a soft spot for children in the community, showing them large amounts of passion. But it's more than just time Tony is spending. He's been known to spend money out of his pocket to help the homeless.
He has a been a shining light every where he goes and even after having a child last year he still strives for the safety of his community," said Hector Rios. "I would stand behind Anthony during any situation good or bad.
The Rome Police Department recently honored Tony with the Officer of the Quarter along with Officer Jenna Kiskiel.
Thank you Tony for striving to make your community a safer and better place!
Nominate a First Responder
Do you know a first responder that deserves to be recognized? Tell us about someone who should be honored in Central New York - a firefighter, police officer, EMT, forest ranger, paramedic, DEC officer, military, rescuer, front-line worker, or any other person first on the scene.
Include their name, a picture, and why they should be recognized during 'First Responder Friday." We'll honor one first responder every Friday and as a way to say thank you, we'll give them a Bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes.
