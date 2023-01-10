Famous Celebrity Chef Stops by Central New York Restaurant for Dinner

You never know who is going to come for a meal. A famous chef stopped for dinner at one Central New York restaurant.

Anne Burrell, a celebrity chef on the Food Network, popped into The Creekside Inn in Oneida. The restaurant shared a picture of Burrell with their head chef Richie Conway.

Central New York Native

Burrell is no stranger to Central New York. She hails from Cazenovia. In 2021 she hosted her wedding in her hometown.

A number of celebrities were in attendance, including Alex Guarnaschelli, Marc Murphy, Jeff Mauro, and Jenni Farley (J-WOWW on Jersey Shore). Rachel Ray was one of the four bridesmaids, who were all wearing orange in honor of the Syracuse Orange.

Cider Mill Shout Out

A few weeks after the wedding Burrell appeared on the Rachel Ray Show, giving high praise to The Cider Mill and Diamond Catering for hosting and cooking for the big event.

The caterers, which were from a local restaurant called The Cider Mill, but they have a company called Diamond Catering, which did an amazing job. Like, I worked with them with the menu, they were very gracious to allow me to write the menu. But they did an excellent job executing it. It was delicious, it was fun, it was joyful. - Anne Burrell/Rachael Ray Show

You never know who you may run into in New York. A number of celebrities have vacation homes and some even have businesses in the Empire State.

