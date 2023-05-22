Syracuse Legend Carmelo Anthony Retires After 19 Years in the NBA

Though he's hanging up his shoes and headband, "Melo" always be remembered in Central New York.

After 19 long seasons in the NBA, former Syracuse star Carmelo Anthony is calling it quits. Many know him professionally for his success with the Denver Nuggets and the New York Knicks, but even more remember his historic NCAA Championship run with the Orange in 2003.

Carmelo made the announcement Monday morning, saying it was a "bittersweet goodbye" to the professional sport he loves. He also made a special tribute to his son, Kiyan Anthony, telling him it's his "time to carry the torch."

College Years

Though he only attended Syracuse for one year, the Baltimore native made a lasting impact on Central New York. That season brought the Orange Men's Basketball team their first and only champion sip title in program history.

He played incredible, averaging 22.2 points and 10.0 rebounds. This is still a rookie record for Syracuse freshman. His highest scoring game in college was against Texas, where he shot 12-for-19 with 33 points.

Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks Getty Images loading...

Professional Career

The Denver Nuggets took Anthony with the third pick of the 2003 NBA Draft, where he'd play his first 8 seasons. After a hot start to his career, he was traded to the Knicks in 2011. He then played there for 7 seasons, posting a career high 28.7 ppg during the 2012-13 season.

He later also played for the Thunder, Rockets, Trail Blazers and Lakers before calling it quits this year. Carmelo was a 10-time NBA All-Star and played on four USA Basketball Olympic teams, winning 3-gold and 1-bronze medals. He still sits 9th among all-time NBA scorers.

Though he'll be missed on the court, we might still get glimpses of Anthony in front of the camera or in coaching roles in the future. His future is still bright, but we are forever grateful for the impact he left on both basketball and in Central New York.

Inside the Abandoned Great Northern Mall in Syracuse As of now, the plan is still to transform the Great Northern Mall into a "lifestyle center," but before that happens, we're able to take a virtual walk through its empty halls.

Syracuse Soccer wins NCCA Championship in Epic Title Game (PICS) The Syracuse men’s soccer team took on the Indiana Hoosiers Monday in the NCAA championship match at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. And what a game it was! The Orange outlasted the Hoosiers after nearly two hours of gameplay followed by eight rounds of penalty kicks winning by a final score of 7-6. It was an unbelievable ending to an improbable season as this year's soccer team was picked to finish near the bottom of the ACC - let alone compete for a title. See the images below from the epic title game that saw the SU Orange win their first NCAA title in the program's 102-year history.

Look Inside Joe Biden's Former Syracuse Home A lot has happened since the house last sold in 2005 for $68,000. Between the previous occupant becoming Vice-President and then the 46th President over the past 17 years, along with the current housing market, the property is now on the market at a substantial uptick of $334,900.

The house is at 608 and 610 Stinard Avenue, and was originally built in 1925. It’s a two-family duplex with 3,364 square feet of space, plus a two-car garage. The first unit is two bed/two bath. The second unit is roomier with four bedrooms and two baths. The house has lots of original wood paneling, which feels very presidential. Could sleeping here lead to a long and successful political career? It certainly couldn’t hurt.

Photo credit: Eric F Metz II, Independent Realty Group via Zillow

Inside an Abandoned Ponderosa Steakhouse in North Syracuse Remember Ponderosa? They were famous for their DIY ice cream and tough steaks.