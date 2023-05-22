Syracuse Legend Carmelo Anthony Retires After 19 Years in the NBA
Though he's hanging up his shoes and headband, "Melo" always be remembered in Central New York.
After 19 long seasons in the NBA, former Syracuse star Carmelo Anthony is calling it quits. Many know him professionally for his success with the Denver Nuggets and the New York Knicks, but even more remember his historic NCAA Championship run with the Orange in 2003.
Carmelo made the announcement Monday morning, saying it was a "bittersweet goodbye" to the professional sport he loves. He also made a special tribute to his son, Kiyan Anthony, telling him it's his "time to carry the torch."
College Years
Though he only attended Syracuse for one year, the Baltimore native made a lasting impact on Central New York. That season brought the Orange Men's Basketball team their first and only champion sip title in program history.
He played incredible, averaging 22.2 points and 10.0 rebounds. This is still a rookie record for Syracuse freshman. His highest scoring game in college was against Texas, where he shot 12-for-19 with 33 points.
Professional Career
The Denver Nuggets took Anthony with the third pick of the 2003 NBA Draft, where he'd play his first 8 seasons. After a hot start to his career, he was traded to the Knicks in 2011. He then played there for 7 seasons, posting a career high 28.7 ppg during the 2012-13 season.
He later also played for the Thunder, Rockets, Trail Blazers and Lakers before calling it quits this year. Carmelo was a 10-time NBA All-Star and played on four USA Basketball Olympic teams, winning 3-gold and 1-bronze medals. He still sits 9th among all-time NBA scorers.
Though he'll be missed on the court, we might still get glimpses of Anthony in front of the camera or in coaching roles in the future. His future is still bright, but we are forever grateful for the impact he left on both basketball and in Central New York.