First Country Act Announced for 2024 New York State Fair

The first country act has been announced for the 2024 New York State Fair.

First, it was something for the younger crowd with Kidz Bop. Then it was R&B with TLC. Now it's country. And he's no stranger to the fair.

Brian Kelley, one-half of Florida Georgia Line, will see us this summer when he takes the Suburban Park Stage.

“We are thrilled to be able to host Brian Kelley at The Fair as his solo career takes off, and his blend of Country, Pop, and beach will be a lovely complement to the end of the summer here in New York,” said Fair Director Sean Hennessey.

brian kelley at new york state fair Getty Images loading...

FGL at the Fair

This isn't BK's first fair concert. He debuted in 2013 when Florida Georgia Line played at Chevy Court in the middle of a downpour. The duo returned a year later to open for Jason Aldean at the Grandstand.

Last year Tyler Hubbard was part of the concert lineup at the fair. This year it's his turn.

Credit - NYS FAIR Credit - NYS FAIR loading...

39 Recording Artists

There will be 39 national recording acts at the fair this summer, down from 46 last year.

Chevy Court will feature two performances each day. One at 1:00 PM and another at 6:00 PM. Suburban Park will feature just one 8:00 PM concert every day, eliminating the afternoon shows.

Learn more about everything you can see and do at the 2024 Great New York State Fair at nysfair.ny.gov.