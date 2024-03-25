Country “Celebrity” Coming to Turning Stone for Massive Concert

Tis the season for concert announcements and here comes another one. This time at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Central New York.

Some big names have performed at Turning Stone in Verona over the last few years. Carrie Underwood and Tim McGraw were some of the bigger acts that were part of the 30th Anniversary celebration last year.

This year Old Dominion has already been announced in the Events Center on Saturday, June 22, 2024. A week later, another massive star is coming to town.

Brad Paisley Returns to Turning Stone

Brad Paisley is returning to the Events Center for a concert this summer. He'll be making a stop on his “Son of the Mountains World Tour” on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

Paisley is no stranger to the casino and Central New York. He's performed at Lakeview in Syracuse and several times at the casino. The last time was in 2017 when he took time to sing Happy Birthday to a Stittville teen.

Brad Paisley Concert Tickets

Tickets for Brad Paisley’s performance at Turning Stone will go on sale on Thursday, March 28 for TS Rewards Members and Friday, March 29 for the general public at 10 AM both days.

