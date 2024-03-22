Worldwide Sensation Coming to New York State Fair for Massive Kid Show
Grab the kids! A worldwide sensation is making a special stop at the Great New York State Fair this summer for one massive show. And it's all free.
The 13-day event in Syracuse will feature 39 national recording acts on two different stages. It'll also have one of the biggest world tours for the little ones.
Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, is coming to town. Kids can dance, sing, and learn with Blippi and his special guest Meekah. There will be monster trucks, excavators, and garbage trucks galore.
READ MORE: No More in 2024! Changes Coming to the New York State Fair
Over a Billion Views
More than one billion kids are watching Blippi and all his friends on Netflix, HBO Max, Cartoonito, Sky, Amazon, and YouTube.
“We’re so excited to bring Blippi to the Great New York State Fair and deliver on our promise to bring more entertainment that our young fairgoers and their families can enjoy,” said Interim Fair Director Julie LaFave.
READ MORE: Sign of the Times! New York State Fair Embraces Social Media Age in 2024
Blippi: The World Tour stops at Chevy Court on Sunday, September 1, 2024, at 1 PM.
The Great New York State Fair runs from Wednesday, August 21 through Labor Day, Monday, September 2. All concerts are included in the price of admission, which will go on sale later this summer.
Every Free Concert Coming to 2024 NYS Fair
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
New York State Fair Butter Sculptures Through the Years
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams