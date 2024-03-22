Grab the kids! A worldwide sensation is making a special stop at the Great New York State Fair this summer for one massive show. And it's all free.

The 13-day event in Syracuse will feature 39 national recording acts on two different stages. It'll also have one of the biggest world tours for the little ones.

Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, is coming to town. Kids can dance, sing, and learn with Blippi and his special guest Meekah. There will be monster trucks, excavators, and garbage trucks galore.

Blippi The World Tour coming to the NYS Fair Credit - NYS Fair loading...

Over a Billion Views

More than one billion kids are watching Blippi and all his friends on Netflix, HBO Max, Cartoonito, Sky, Amazon, and YouTube.

“We’re so excited to bring Blippi to the Great New York State Fair and deliver on our promise to bring more entertainment that our young fairgoers and their families can enjoy,” said Interim Fair Director Julie LaFave.

Blippi: The World Tour stops at Chevy Court on Sunday, September 1, 2024, at 1 PM.

The Great New York State Fair runs from Wednesday, August 21 through Labor Day, Monday, September 2. All concerts are included in the price of admission, which will go on sale later this summer.

Get our free mobile app

Every Free Concert Coming to 2024 NYS Fair Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams