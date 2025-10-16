Big airports like JFK and LaGuardia can be a headache. However, New York is home to two of the top smaller, friendlier airports that make travel much easier.

A recent expert panel, combined with reader votes, identified 10 of the best, known for their easy access, great amenities, and solid flight options. Two are in the Empire State.

Rochester is home to more than just flights to numerous destinations across the country. The airport is a visual treat while you wait. From the glowing solar canopy and Frederick Douglass Legacy Mural, to the upgraded security checkpoint that handles more passengers.

ROC just wrapped its busiest summer in over 15 years. County Executive Adam Bello credits new airlines and nonstop destinations like Raleigh/Durham, Nashville, Wilmington, Lakeland, and Charleston. Florida routes to Fort Myers and Sarasota are coming next year.

“The more people fly out of ROC, the more flights and non-stop routes we can attract for both business and leisure travelers,” said Airport Director Andy Moore.

We just flew out of Rochester for the first time, and it was a breeze. Short lines at TSA, early flights, and our luggage was at baggage claim when we arrived. Plus, round-trip tickets for two people to North Carolina cost us $375. You can't beat that!

If you want to skip the New York City airport madness, ISP is your calm alternative—about 50 miles from Midtown Manhattan. It’s close to Long Island hotspots like the Hamptons, Fire Island, wineries, and Gold Coast mansions.

Recent additions Avelo Airlines and Cape Air join Breeze, Frontier, JetBlue, and Southwest. Don’t miss the modern Ground Transportation Center and the newly improved Baggage Claim Area.

Small = Big Convenience

Small airports equal big convenience. Sometimes the best trips start with the easiest takeoff.

Check out all top of the top small airports in the country at 10best.usatoday.com.

