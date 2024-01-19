Beautiful Letter From Steelers Fan Shows Kindness of Bills Mafia

Being a part of Bills Mafia is about more than just football. It's a community that shows why Western New York is full of heart and compassion.

A beautiful letter from one Pittsburg Steelers fan proves the kindness the Buffalo Bills Mafia show everyone, no matter who they cheer for. And it's gone viral with over 5 thousand shares on Facebook.

Dear Buffalo Bills Fans,

First and foremost, I have to say, you Bills fans are absolutely crazy! From the moment we stepped into the stadium, the energy and passion were intense. It was more than just a football game; it was an experience that allowed my boys and me to build lasting memories. Just like in any of those types of games, you’ll have some fans that take it too far, throw things (like snowballs), heckle fans, or whatever, but there were also several that made our experience one to remember.

The snow packed into ice on the walkways and the stairs to our seats essentially became an icy ramp. Even with us as opposing fans, the Bills fans in the aisle seats pulled my boys up, making sure they didn’t take a fall. Then the chanting of “Go, mamma, go!” started as they watched me trying to keep up with them.

Fans talked to my kids about the importance of supporting their team, win or lose, and to be grateful that their mom took them into the trenches to watch their team. I got a lot of “kudos to you mom” fist bumps.

Special thanks to the two guys who essentially became human plows, ensuring we had a clear path to walk out of the stadium without getting pushed around in the crowd, especially on those icy stairs. Your kindness and consideration did not go unnoticed, making a world of difference for me in getting them out of there safely. The moment we made eye contact and you said, “We got you,” I knew I was in good hands.

And to those fans who made sure we got back to our car safely before heading to their own, thank you. We had crossed paths earlier before heading into the stadium, but I’m sure you saw the boys being tired and looked out for us.

As visitors and fans of the opposing team, we expected some teasing, but your actions demonstrated the true spirit of sportsmanship. As a mom, it allowed me to enjoy an incredible experience with my sons without any worries.

In the end, football is more than just a game; it's about the shared moments, the camaraderie, and the memories created together. That’s what we got, even with a painful loss.

Love, A Steeler Fan Mom

Good job Bills Mafia! Way to disprove the stereotype of rude New Yorkers. No one has better fans in the NFL and no town has better people.

