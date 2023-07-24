Bald Eagle Gets 2nd Chance; Rescued After Breaking Leg in Upstate NY

This fast-acting officer's rescue proves there's always hope when it comes to "America's Bird".

The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) recently received a call about a badly injured bald eagle in Schoharie County. The caller originally said they thought the bird was dead along the side of Route 88 in Cobleskill, just east of Exit 21. But what they found next gave officers a new sense of hope.

Environmental Conservation Officer (ECO) Justanna Bohling was patrolling the area for the eagle, when she received a new call. This time it was from Schoharie County 911. They told her the bald eagle was alive and being transported to a nearby gas station.

ECO Bohling turned around and made her way to the station as fast as she could. When she got there, it was clear "America's Bird" was in a great deal of pain.

The bird was unable to get onto its feet to fly, causing it to flail on the ground in frustration. They quickly brought the eagle to the DEC's Wildlife Resources Center, where the staff determined he suffered a significant leg injury.

They put the bird back into the car once again and sent him to Cornell University's Wildlife Hospital. There the bird could receive the proper treatment needed, and then be released back into the wild after rehabilitation.

Another Injured Bald Eagle

This incident was in addition to another injured eagle reported in Tompkins County. That bird was also found unable to fly, but was quickly captured and sent to Cornell for further evaluation.

If you ever spot an injured animal on the side of the road, please report it to the DEC or 911 immediately. Your call could save that animals life.

