Chuck it Up! Ax Throwing Returning to FrogFest 34

Chuck it Up! Ax Throwing Returning to FrogFest 34

Credit - Woodchuckers

Chuck it up! Ax throwing is returning to FrogFest 34.

Woodchuckers is bringing the Axe Challenge back to the Herkimer County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 17 so you can toss it up while listening to great live music at FrogFest all day.

Credit - Woodchuckers
loading...

Axe Challenge

Gates to the Herkimer County Fairgrounds open at 11:30 AM. The Axe Challenge begins at noon. $5 will get you ten throws. Get the highest score of the day and you'll enjoy 4 more hours of axe-throwing fun at 12 North Sports Bar.

FrogFest 34 - June 17

Gates to the Herkimer County Fairgrounds open at 11:30 AM. The live music kicks off at noon following the National Anthem. Headliner Russell Dickerson will take the stage at 6 PM.

Tickets can be purchased at Price Chopper/Market 32 locations in Utica, Rome, and New Hartford, or online below.

WHAT: FrogFest 34, presented by Curtis Lumber
WHEN: June 17
WHERE: Herkimer County Fairgrounds
GATES: 11:30 AM
MUSIC: 12:00 PM

ENTERTAINMENT

Russell Dickerson

Mike Gossin
Mark Taylor
Alyssa Trahan
Whiskey Creek
Broken Rule
The Grizzly Ridge Band
Grit N Grace
National Anthem

TICKET PRICES

$30 General Admission
Kids 10 and under FREE with General Admission
$40 at the gate June 17

Looking Back at More Than Three Decades of FrogFest Concerts

FrogFest started on a slab of concrete over three decades ago. It's grown into an all-day festival with top-notch Nashville talent. Take a look back at FrogFest concerts in Central New York.
Filed Under: frogfest, Utica News
Categories: TSM
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR