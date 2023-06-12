Chuck it Up! Ax Throwing Returning to FrogFest 34

Chuck it up! Ax throwing is returning to FrogFest 34.

Woodchuckers is bringing the Axe Challenge back to the Herkimer County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 17 so you can toss it up while listening to great live music at FrogFest all day.

Axe Challenge

Gates to the Herkimer County Fairgrounds open at 11:30 AM. The Axe Challenge begins at noon. $5 will get you ten throws. Get the highest score of the day and you'll enjoy 4 more hours of axe-throwing fun at 12 North Sports Bar.

FrogFest 34 - June 17

Gates to the Herkimer County Fairgrounds open at 11:30 AM. The live music kicks off at noon following the National Anthem. Headliner Russell Dickerson will take the stage at 6 PM.

Tickets can be purchased at Price Chopper/Market 32 locations in Utica, Rome, and New Hartford, or online below.

WHAT: FrogFest 34, presented by Curtis Lumber

WHEN: June 17

WHERE: Herkimer County Fairgrounds

GATES: 11:30 AM

MUSIC: 12:00 PM

ENTERTAINMENT

Russell Dickerson

Mike Gossin

Mark Taylor

Alyssa Trahan

Whiskey Creek

Broken Rule

The Grizzly Ridge Band

Grit N Grace

National Anthem

TICKET PRICES

$30 General Admission

Kids 10 and under FREE with General Admission

$40 at the gate June 17