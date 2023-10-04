Upstate New York Man Goes Missing on ATV, Found Dead the Next Day
By the time first responders found him, all they could ask was... what happened?
The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation is constantly responding to people in need across the state, whenever they get the call. From dumb hunters to campers shooting at bears, they've seen and handled at all.
Sometimes, there are calls that are harder to take.
Missing ATV Rider
The New York State Police (NYSP) recently requested support from DEC Forest Rangers to help find a missing ATV rider in the Town of Espos.
Officers say the 48-year-old from Port Ewen left his home the night before, but never returned. This was alarming to NYSP Troopers who knew it could be a potentially fatal situation. In order to find him the quickest, they needed the expertise of Forest Rangers.
Read More: Avid Hikers Asked to Avoid the Adirondack Rail Trail; Here’s Why
Ranger Griggsby Cowart was fast to respond, but needed help himself finding the missing man's location. Ulster County provided data from the subject's last known cell phone coordinates and they were finally off in the right direction.
At around 1:19 PM they found the man, but it wasn't the way they wanted.
Tragic Outcome
Ranger Cowart located the subject in a stream underneath the ATV. Unfortunately he was no longer alive.
Rangers worked alongside the NYSP Dive Team to remove his deceased body from the water, before bringing him back to the trailhead. The subject was then turned over to the coroner.
Read More: Man Escapes Hospital, Swims a Lake from Police in Upstate NY
DEC officials have not announced what caused the death, yet this only stresses the importance of ATV safety. Not only should you obey all the rules when operating an ATV, but you should also tell others where you're going and the time you expect to return home. This gives more time for first responders to find you in case of an emergency, like with this accident.
9 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- October 2023
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
New York State's 10 Drunkest Counties
Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff
October New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
LOOK! Abandoned Orange County Chopper HQs in Newburgh-TLC's 'American Chopper'
Gallery Credit: © 2020 CBRE, Inc., https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iDpnZClZfkA, chrissy cavotta-Townsquare Media
Top 15 New York State Party Colleges
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler