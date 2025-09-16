Apples, cider, and donuts, oh my! There’s nothing better than spending a crisp autumn day outdoors, enjoying everything the season has to offer. From walking through corn mazes to sipping fresh apple cider, Central New York has plenty of orchards where you can soak up the sights, smells, and flavors of fall.

Apple picking season usually kicks off in mid-September, making now the perfect time to plan a visit.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect apple for baking, a fun family outing, or just a sweet snack, there’s an orchard nearby ready to welcome you. Many orchards also offer hayrides, petting zoos, pumpkin patches, and farm markets, so there’s something for everyone in the family.

Here’s a look at 8 great places in Central New York where you can enjoy a day of fall fun.

READ MORE: Beloved Farm Tradition in Central New York Ends After 45 Memorable Years

With so many options, you can make apple picking a weekly fall tradition or spend the entire day hopping from orchard to orchard.

Grab your basket, wear your coziest sweater, and enjoy the sights, smells, and tastes of fall right here in Central New York!

8 CNY Orchards to Pick Your Own Apples For Fall Fun From apple picking and pumpkins to cider and donuts, there are several places in Central New York where you and the family can enjoy a day of fall fun. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Over 600 Orchards in New York

There are more than 600 orchards across New York State, offering a variety of apples. Each has its own flavor, crunch, and use.

Crisp, juicy McIntosh and Cortland apples are longtime staples, perfect for snacking or baking. Honeycrisp has become a favorite for its sweet crunch, while Empire and Macoun offer that balance of sweet and tart people love for pies and cider.

Gala and Fuji are another go-to for fresh eating, with their natural sweetness making them a hit with kids.

If you’re looking for something more unique, orchards often grow Jonagold, Ida Red, Northern Spy, or even heirloom varieties you won’t spot in the grocery store. Northern Spy is a pie-maker’s dream, while Jonagold delivers a honey-like sweetness. Some orchards even plant specialty apples for hard cider, like Kingston Black or GoldRush.