Smoke is Here to Stay! Another Air Quality Health Advisory Issued in New York

The smoke that returned to New York State is here to stay, at least for another day.

The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Department of Health (DOH) issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Thursday, June 29, 2023, due to fine Particulate Matter from the Canadian wildfires.

Air quality is forecasted to reach 'Unhealthy' Air Quality Index (AQI) levels on Thursday for Western and Central New York, Eastern Lake Ontario, and the Adirondacks.

At this level, everyone may begin to experience health effects, members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.

Air quality is forecasted to reach 'Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups' in the remaining regions of the State.

The advisory will be in effect through 11:59 PM.

Air Quality Index

DEC meteorologists predict levels of pollution are expected to exceed an Air Quality Index (AQI) value of 100.

New Yorkers also are urged to take the following energy-saving and pollution-reducing steps:

Use mass transit instead of driving

Conserve fuel and reduce exhaust emissions by combining necessary motor vehicle trips

Turn off all lights and electrical appliances in unoccupied areas.

Use fans to circulate air. If air conditioning is necessary, set thermostats at 78 degrees.

Close the blinds and shades to limit heat build-up and to preserve cooled air.

Limit the use of household appliances. If necessary, run appliances like dishwashers, dryers, pool pumps, and water heaters at off-peak (after 7 p.m.) hours.

Set refrigerators and freezers at more efficient temperatures.

Purchase and install energy-efficient lighting and appliances with the Energy Star label.

Reduce or eliminate outdoor burning.

The advisory remains in effect until midnight on June 28.

To check your location's current air quality visit airnow.gov.

