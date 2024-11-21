Hikers Beware! Winter Arrives Early in the Adirondacks
It may not look like winter in Central New York but it's an entirely different season in the Adirondacks.
The region is already experiencing winter conditions despite pleasant fall days at lower elevations. Icy trail condition and unsafe lake ice are already in the High Peaks.
If you're planning to take a hike, be prepared. You'll need proper clothing and equipment for snow, ice, and cold to ensure a safe winter experience.
Beware of Ice
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) suggests ice traction footwear, like micro-spikes or crampons, to safely move on the trails.
READ MORE: New York’s Coolest Winter Thrill - Bumper Cars On Ice
"Visitors are advised that lakes and ponds have not safely frozen; while a lake may appear to have surface ice, crossing lake ice is unsafe and potentially life-threatening."
Hiking Safety Tips
Winter hiking can take more energy and time when you're traveling through the snow. Plan trips accordingly and pack the essentials before heading out.
- Check the weather before entering the woods
- Be aware of weather conditions at all times
- Layer clothing - wool, fleece, materials that wick moisture
- Wear a wool or fleece hat, gloves or mittens, wind/rain resistant outerwear, and winter boots
- Pack an ice axe, food, and water, extra clothing, map and compass, first-aid kit, flashlight/headlamp, sunglasses, sunblock protection, bivy sack or space blankets
Remember to eat, drink, and rest often. You're more susceptible to hypothermia when you're tired, hungry, or dehydrated. And NEVER travel alone.
READ MORE: How to Stay Safe & Warm in Extreme Cold Weather
Check Trail Conditions
The DEC provides current trail conditions on the Adirondack Backcountry Information website.
Hikers who find themselves needing emergency help can call 911 or 1-833-NYS-RANGERS for Forest Ranger assistance.
18 Things You Need to Experience During a New York Winter Before You Die
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
22 Things You'll Never Understand Until You Survive a CNY Winter
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams