An active crime scene in Central New York has one school district delaying classes this morning.

Parents were sent a message just before 7 AM about an armed robbery in the area. School has been delayed 2 hours while police investigate. The message was also posted on the Mount Markham Central School District website.

Due to an armed robbery and active crime scene in the village of West Winfield, the Mount Markham Central School District has been advised by the state police to delay opening school. We will operate on a two-hour delay (Monday, May 1, 2023). We will provide you with updates as we receive them.

We will continue to monitor the situation and update as soon as we hear more details.