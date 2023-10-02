7 Most Haunted Places in New York to Scare You to Death

Want to get your heart pumping this Halloween season? There are plenty of places throughout New York that can raise the hair on the back of your neck and not just during the fall.

Here are the 7 most haunted spots in New York you can visit if you dare.

Ghost Hunters in New York

For more than a decade the Ghost Hunters team has stalked the creepiest and dankest haunts searching for signs of the paranormal, stopping several times in New York.

The series that launched Paranormal TV ended its run in 2022. But rumors are it's coming back.

Ghost Hunters returns later this year with original team members Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Shari DeBenedetti. Now they’re back and better than ever on discovery+

We take a look at all the creepy places the Ghost Hunters have visited in New York, and you can too. All are open to the public so you can check them out yourself. Many even have something special during the month of October to celebrate the Halloween season.

11 Creepiest Public Places In New York Ghost Hunters Has Explored On TV There are plenty of places to hunt for ghosts in New York State. Just ask the Ghost Hunters who have featured 11 of the creepiest public spots on TV.

Wicked Whitesboro Halloween Display

If the supernatural and things that go bump in the night is too much for you. Celebrate the Halloween season with a wicked display in Whitesboro. The house it's in front of may be haunted but the decorations on the lawn just look like they'll come to life.

Story Behind Wicked Whitesboro Halloween Display