There is no easy way to put this. Summer 2024 may end up being known as one of the most miserable seasons for weather.

Several experts in the field are predicting rather unpleasant conditions across most of the U.S. Here is a look at what you can expect where you live.

New England Area Summer Forecast

The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a wet summer loaded with thunderstorms. It's going to be a soggy one.

Southeast Summer Forecast

Sorry, but those heavy storms aren't going to stay up north for the summer. The Carolinas on down through Georgia need to be prepared for a drenched summer.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is calling for above average precipitation in this area from June through August. In fact, it is the area of the U.S. that is most likely to see more rain than normal this summer.

Map showing expected precipitation for Summer 2024 NOAA graphic loading...

Great Lakes/Midwest Summer Forecast

Much like New England, the Midwest and the Great Lakes Region are in for heavy thunderstorms throughout the summer months.

Southwest Summer Forecast

Some areas of the Southwest will likely suffer some of the most unfavorable weather this summer. The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a stormy July in Texas which will lead to extreme heat.

The farther west you travel, the weather will be a little more dry, but the summer heat will still be brutal.

North Central Summer Forecast

Residents in the Dakotas, Minnesota and other states in the North Central part of the U.S. will experience a seesaw effect to their weather throughout the summer. Cool air blowing across the area from Canada will bring relief from warm days.

It's the only region on NOAA's seasonal temperature outlook that shows equal chances of both above and below normal conditions.

Summer 2024 heat map NOAA graphic loading...

Pacific Northwest Summer Forecast

The Pacific Northwest might be the one region spared of misery when it comes to summer weather this year.

The Farmers' Almanac is calling for a dry summer in this region, but the temperatures aren't supposed to be as brutal as they are in other areas of the U.S.

While summer 2024 doesn't seem like a whole lot of fun, it (likely)could be a lot worse in some areas. Here is a look at the most extreme temperatures all-time for every state.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll