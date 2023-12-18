There’s Still Hope: Recommended Deadlines For Shipping Christmas Presents

You're probably here because you're one of those last-minute Christmas shoppers who needs to know the last possible minute a gift can be shipped and make it by Dec. 25.

It's OK, you're among your people. I do the same thing.

Luckily for us procrastinators of presents, there's still options to get those gifts out in time for Christmas.

Christmas shipping deadlines for 2023 Getty Images loading...

2023 Holiday Shipping Deadlines For Contiguous U.S.

The U.S. Postal Service has released a list of recommended shipping deadlines leading up to Christmas. It does note that there is still a chance your package doesn't arrive at its destination before Dec. 25 based on a variety of conditions.

USPS Ground Advantage 4-Day Shipping: Dec. 18

Dec. 18 USPS Ground Advantage 3-Day Shipping: Dec. 19

Dec. 19 USPS Ground Advantage 2-Day Shipping: Dec. 20

Dec. 20 Priority Mail 3-Day Shipping: Dec. 20

Dec. 20 Priority Mail Express 2-Day Shipping: Dec. 20

Dec. 20 Priority Mail 2-Day Shipping: Dec. 21

Dec. 21 Priority Mail Express 1-Day Shipping: Dec. 21

2023 Holiday Mailing Deadlines For First-Class Mail

You're going to have one less day to send first-class mail this year. The last delivery day before Christmas is Dec. 23.

Here are the recommended shipping deadlines for first-class mail.

4-Day Mailing: Dec. 18

Dec. 18 3-Day Mailing: Dec. 19

Dec. 19 2-Day Mailing: Dec. 20

Record Number Of Packages Expected To Be Shipped In 2023

If you think your local post office is exceptionally busy this year (even for the holiday season), you might be right.

Record number of packages being shipped in 2023 Getty Images loading...

The U.S. Postal Service is on track to process a record number of holiday packages this year. Fox Business reported on Dec. 16 the USPS had already process nearly 8 billion packages for Christmas.

READ MORE: Easy Elf On The Shelf Ideas That Will Win Christmas This Year

For comparison, 2022 saw 12 billion packages process during the holiday season. There's a decent chance the USPS eclipses that total given the remaining days left to ship for 2023.

Fox Business said the USPS has installed high-speed sorting machines in some locations to help keep up with the increased flow of packages for the holidays. Even with the new technology, the report recommends "not to risk it" by waiting until the last minute to send presents hoping they arrive before Dec. 25.

