Interesting Trend Revealed Among Most Popular Baby Names Of 2023

A website targeted toward expecting mothers has revealed a developing trend among the most popular baby names so far in 2023.

Babycenter.com tracks the names of children born to parents who use the website. The online resource shows the names ranked according to popularity throughout the year.

What Are The Top Baby Names For 2023?

The top names for kids born in 2022 were Olivia for girls and Liam for boys. The two names also topped the website's list in 2021.

More than halfway into 2023, and it looks like there may be a new top boys name.

Noah is the current most popular boys name with Liam now coming in second. Olivia remains in the top spot for girls with Emma at number 2.

Baby Name Trends For 2023

While Olivia holds strong as the most popular girls name for the third year in a row, the other names in the top 5 have similar characteristics.

Babycenter.com reports their top five baby girl names have been the same from 2021 through 2023. Additionally, every name has ended in the letter "a."

Olivia

Emma

Amelia

Ava

Sophia

On the boys side, the order of the names have changed from year to year, but the top five names remain the same.

Noah

Liam

Oliver

Elijah

Mateo

Additionally, the website has released a list of names "at risk of going extinct" as they fall out of favor with expecting parents.

Boys

Arjun

Walter

royce

Khalid

Rory

Girls

Hayden

Ariyah

Mira

Kate

Katherine

