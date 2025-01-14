When you think about fast food, you think quick and affordable. While that's the idea, that's not always the case.

Now days, it's not unusual to swing by a drive-thru for some quick grub only to find out you're paying a surprisingly hefty price. That's because some of these fast food chains are offering burgers that could compete with sit-down restaurants when it comes to price. But what about quality?

Let's take a look at America's most expensive fast food burgers, and their quality to see if they're really worth the splurge. Just because something is expensive doesn't always mean it's the best.

RELATED: Fast Food Chains With The Highest (and Lowest) Quality Burgers

What's the average cost of a fast-food burger in America?

A simple Google search will show that the most recent average cost of fast food burgers is $8.41. That's just the burger! If you're looking for a meal, that price will go up quick. Depending on the state and chain, you could pay around $20 for one meal.

Delish looked at some classic burgers from 15 popular fast food chains to determine the most expensive. Here are some chains that are charging the big bucks, and what kind of quality you're getting for it.

America's Most Expensive Fast Food Burgers (and Their Quality) Let's take a look at America's most expensive fast food burgers (according to research from Delish ), and their quality to see if they're really worth the splurge. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman

READ MORE: Did You Know McDonald's Happy Meal Boxes Are Actually Trays?

Clearly cost isn't always directly correlated with quality when it comes to burgers, looking at these chains. It's up to you if you think the splurge is worth it, even if it means a low quality burger.

When it comes to food quality, standards seems to differ from country to country. Here are some food and drinks that are highly restricted here in the U.S.

LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S. Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Highest and lowest quality burgers