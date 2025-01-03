Fast Food Chains With The Highest (and Lowest) Quality Burgers

We as a society are becoming more and more curious (and aware) of what exactly is in our food. With a focus on better ingredients, there's more of a want for even our quickest and cheapest food options to be of good quality.

So many of us these days are just busy and on the move. From lugging kids to school and practice to family road trips, many times we find ourselves having to grab some grub on the go. That brings us to our next observation. So what are the better options when it comes to fast food?

Let's take a look at the classic choice--the burger. We're not just looking at popularity of burger chains, but the actual quality of the burgers served. We looked at recent articles from The Takeout, a food site that claims to provide expert-level analysis and observation, and AOL to determine the highest and lowest quality fast-food burgers.

What's the difference between a high and low quality fast food burger?

According to Google AI, a high-quality fast food burger will usually use a better quality, and better-sourced beef. It'll also be prepared with less fillers, fresh toppings, and maybe even more attention to detail. A low-quality burger will be the opposite. It'll have cheaper, processed meat, and less fresh toppings. Also there would be less focus on flavor and presentation and more attention to being mass-produced.

If you're looking for a better quality burger option when you're in a rush, it might be good to keep these on your go-to list for to gos.

If you're not as concerned with quality and more interested in popularity, here are some of the most frequented burger chains America.

