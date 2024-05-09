Once Popular T-shirt Brand Down to One Remaining Store in the Entire World

There were those '80s and '90s T-shirt brands than everyone knew.

Names like Big Johnson, Hypercolor and B.U.M. Equipment each saw huge surges in popularity only to fizzle out in a couple years.

Another logo frequently spotted around high school halls and in bars at that time was Big Dogs.

Why People Loved Big Dogs Shirts

Big Dogs Sportswear launched in 1983 after the idea was discussed among friends on a river-rafting trip. The brand's website claims the rough waters led to someone in the group saying "man, these puppies are big."

That phrase in-the-moment while battling the rapids turned into an entire clothing brand.

Big Dogs T-shirt designs not only included the brand's logo of a four-legged friend, but they also were accompanying by phrases invoking "attitude."

"If you can't run with the Big Dogs, stay on the porch" proclaims one of the brand's popular designs.

Big Dogs T-Shirt Bigdogs.com loading...

Whether it is a desire for nostalgia or people who have never wavered from that Big Dogs lifestyle, the brand is still in business. Most sales are done online, but there is still one remaining store in the world.

The Last Remaining Big Dogs Store

At one time, Big Dogs stores seemed to be everywhere that was deemed a tourist hot spot. Today, only one store remains in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

TikToker @bemacho recently shared a video tour of the store, which has already racked up more than 368,000 views in just four days.

"This store is very large. Half outlet, half retail store."

The video is winning over new Big Dogs fans while rekindling former owners' love of the brand.

"I thrifted a Big Dog fishing shirt a few weeks ago and it brought back so many memories," one TikTok user commented on the video.

Another TikToker is ready to proclaim Big Dogs is popular again.

"Big Dog is about to have a huge comeback. I'm calling it," @parkparkster commented.

